Alvaro Morales and Jorge Pietrasanta “fought” directly for Serie AMediotiempo

They said it all! Alvaro Morales and Jorge PietrasantaESPN narrators and analysts, starred in a “spectacle” during an edition of Futbol Picante where the schedule also consists of Paco Gabriel de Anda and Dionisio Estrada check up party the a series between Salernitana and the NaplesAnd the teams that the Mexicans belong to Guillermo Ochoa and Chucky Lozanorespectively.

Alvaro Morales vs Jorge Pietrasanta

As usual Alvaro Morales He took the time to criticize the performance ochoa note with the Salernitanaalthough his performance was good, he only conceded two goals NaplesLeader a series, it must be stipulated that it should not be crushed. situation in which it occurred The impressive defeat against Atalanta (8-2).

“Did you see the game? Because the other day you said you did, but it wasn’t.”Pietrasanta said to Morales, and he replied, “You were very good. Another time, I had to start listing something elseHe sarcastically asked if Jorge had seen him despite his narration of the game.

“You also don’t see those who narrate later, because you see them with two fried eggs stuck in their eyes.” Morales responded by saying that unlike Pietrasanta It defines all the players on the field. George replied, “Me too.” Later, Álvaro mocked his partner’s narration by saying: “You say: Napoli attack, here is Napoli.”

Pietrasanta He stared at Morales, saying:AndyesYou’re a man, you’re not a football narrator. You think you are a football storyteller but you are not. You say, in the 80th minute I send my greetings as if people are waiting for your greetings, they don’t care. Where did you get that you are historical in God? Historic does eight World Cups, not halfway through.

