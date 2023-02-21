Aluminum Foil: Which Side Should You Use? Matte or glossy?

he Use Aluminum foil is very common in the kitchenIt can be done on the grill, in the oven, in both desserts and fine cuisine; For many years, supposed experts have said the matte side should be used, but there are others who say it’s the glossy side, but there is Explain why the two sides of aluminum foil are different and which one is correct.

the History of aluminum foil Started in Switzerland in 1910, brothers Nair and Dr. Lauber Aluminum foil was invented since its predecessor, tin foil was very useful but left strange flavors in food. After aluminum foil began to be manufactured, it quickly became popular, at first it was used to package tobacco and chocolate.

Related news

As the decades went by, new uses for aluminum foil in food, among other applications outside of the kitchen, began to be created, and over the years, the controversy of who to decide. Which is the right side of using aluminum foil.

On which side should aluminum foil be used?

If you have ever used aluminum foil, you know that there are an infinite number of signs, One of the most famous brands is the Reynolds brandAll rolls of this paper have a glossy side and a matte or opaque side, some say glossy is the way it should be. It is used towards the food side. Others say it is his companion.

Who is right?

The truth is that both sides, since both sides of aluminum foil are true, the matte side and the shiny side do the same thing on the food, regardless of the thickness of the paper.

So why is there a matte side and a glossy side?

Everything is due to its manufacture In the manufacturing process, the aluminum passes through several industrial rollers Flattened, almost at the end of its manufacture, the paper is flattened one last time with another sheet of aluminum foil, and the aluminum layers between each other end up with a glossy finish and The side that rubs against the rollers is matte.

In conclusion You can use aluminum foil however you likeNeither side adds or removes flavor to your food, nor do they release lead particles as some videos on social media claim.