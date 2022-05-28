May 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alida Nunez looks like a neon style doll perfect for the heat | Pictures

Alida Nunez looks like a neon style doll perfect for the heat | Pictures

Lane Skeldon May 28, 2022 1 min read

There are undoubtedly actresses who never cease to amaze us with their sensual looks, and one of them is Alida Nunezwho lectured on this occasion about the method with a Neon looks perfect for spring.

It was the same with the denim outfit and neon yellow blouse with exciting slots Alida Nunez affected his Instagram account.

She complemented her look with a series of successful and colorful accessories, some of which match her attractive look.

Alida Nunez had a very cute photoshoot

His style is perfect for an afternoon in the park, because his fluorescent sneakers are perfect for sports or running, which will make you look stunning.

You can complement this style with pigtails or an 80s hairdo to spice up your style and become the feel of that original look.

Don’t forget to complement your neon style with matching makeup, you can try colorful eyeliner or put on classic natural makeup with sexy eyelashes, just like he did Alida Nunez.

With all style, Aleida Núñez took the look on Instagram

Read on:

‘I took it upon myself to end the destruction of my family’: Alfredo Adams apologize to his children

Carla Panini threatens Platanito to expose him in front of his wife: “I know everything I’ve done”

See also  Louis Miguel debuted on TikTok with the "Hasta que me forget" video.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Mono Zabaleta accused of molesting a woman during a full concert

May 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Salcero Johnny Vazquez dies

May 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Selena Quintanilla’s video shakes Mexico and the United States

May 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Alida Nunez looks like a neon style doll perfect for the heat | Pictures

May 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

The assailant hid in the closet to shoot the officers

May 28, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

In Malvinas there will be concerts, theater and science fair for Kindergarten Day

May 28, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Paulo Guerrero remains in Lima and will not travel with the Peruvian national team to Spain | Sports

May 28, 2022 Cassandra Curtis