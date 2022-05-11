Alfredo Talavera is moving away from Pumas. I am looking for a two-year renewal

picture Alfredo Talavera Physical risk against Jesus corner in it Repechage between Pumas and ChivasSunday 8 Could be the last photo And a wonderful save for the goalkeeper in the Universidad club, after two years in which he showed his reactions and skills.

The latest news about the 39-year-old goalkeeper’s negotiations is that she has made no progress. behind the Elimination of cougars On the MX . LeagueAnd by Guadalajara (And before that at Concachampions), the League Council initiated sporting changes and sat down with players who had terminated their contract to decide their next move.

One of those key players in the project Andres Lelini that it Talaverawhat or whatWho has been a factor on multiple occasions for Pumas to show his resolve on the field.

Butthe final agreement between Talavera and the directive did not arrive; According to the sources I consulted half time It is very likely that this renewal will not take place, despite the fact that both parties want to continue.

Time is one of the main factors to finish renovation, since The goalkeeper was looking for a two-year contract extension, at which time the board of directors did not agree to accept it, Although he is the goalkeeper of the World Cup who is also called up to the Mexican national team constantly with the Argentine Gerardo Martino.

Tala’s future must be decided this week, although the goalkeeper is far from it cougars Despite the fact that he was also an important player on the magical afternoon at Ciudad Universitaria this 2022 semester, either in MX . League or in CONCACAF Champions League, Where by the way he also had great saves as in the fencing against SAPRISA IN CU.

Alfredo Talavera in numbers with Pumas

The goalkeeper faced 206 shots on goal, which he received in The conclusion of the 2022 session, it was blocked 46 times, But he conceded 20 goals. According to the shots obtained on goal, the goalkeeper is the ninth most sought after in the tournament, even more than Guillermo Ochoa or Raul Godinho.

In the Play Liga MX 55 matches With university students in four tournaments, the hardest of which was Apertura 2021 where he was only able to start eleven times as he was still recovering from infection.

The Mexican goalkeeper is now striving to get into the rhythm of football for the second half of 2022 believing he can stay in Final Tri List for the World Cup in Qataralthough it will not necessarily be representative of cougars.

On the other hand, if Talavera’s continuity is not achieved, the League team will look for options to enhance the goal and thus generate competition with the goalkeeper. Julio Gonzalez. It would be one of these options Raul Godino From Chivas, who is currently in Liguilla with The Flock.

From Talavera to Chivas, and from Gudiño to Pumas?

If Alfredo Talavera does not finally renew with Pumas, Raúl Gudiño will become an obvious choice to reach the university’s goalafter the 26-year-old goalkeeper broke off talks with the board of directors chivaswho had the intention to update the working relationship that expires in December, the validity of which will not be effective, so he will be released in agreement with the rojiblancos.

without Raul GodinoAnd Chivas will not look for Alfredo Talaverabut will present a projection of the host goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel, Eduardo Garcia, and others from the quarry, but loaned to the Oaxaca tower, Andre Alcaraz ( Languedoc-Roussillon, France).