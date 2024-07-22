“Alexa never understands Cubans”

How many people haven’t tested Alexa – or Google – to have it figure out what song we want to play for us?

This is exactly what Kobe did in the US – @jorge_drake1992 on Tiktok – who wanted to Amazon Virtual Assistant To play Boney M’s “Rivers of Babylon” based on how you think the title is pronounced or from the “sung” part.

“Alexa doesn’t understand Cubans at all. Someone tell me the name of the song,” the Houston-based Cuban wrote online about the video, which has drawn funny and creative reactions from users.

“No, if Alexa catches you in person, she gives you a hand full of firecrackers… This crazy guy finished English”; “But Alexa is hiding behind the fridge”; “As for the virus, it’s the cactus, that’s what he meant, I got it clearly, I peed on this”; “Let me tell you, Alexa didn’t get it and neither did I”; “I’m the pee”; “I’m watching the video and Alexa responds the same way”; “Alexa, where can I teach English lessons?”; “I love that song but I don’t know who sings it”; “I’m Cuban and I totally get it”; “You should give Alexa an award”; “You ended up with Alexa, man, that didn’t make sense, poor Alexa”; “I’m Cuban and I didn’t get it”; “Hahaha and he thinks that because I yelled at him he’ll understand”; “We’re the best”; “I’m going to change my language because he doesn’t even understand me in Spanish and I get insults”; “The more I see it, the more I laugh”; “Poor Alexa”; “It’s just that you don’t speak English normally”; “You got it the second time”; “You understood well”; “I died”; “Badu biru sa aloe, I died”; “Paropelosabela, oh damn Alexa doesn’t know anything”; “Alexa is going to have a stroke”; “Oh, what a brute Alexa”; “Alexa is a communist, she doesn’t understand anything”, these were the comments, with no shortage of people giving her the correct name for the subject.

But this isn’t the first time the Cuban has caused laughter online with a similar attempt. A few months ago, he went viral for trying to make Alexa play Michael Jackson’s “We Are the World.”