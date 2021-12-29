Photo : Alex Kranz – Gizmodo

you may like unplug r u Amazon Alexa speaker before it seriously affected t your children.

Digital assistants are supposed to provide helpful answers and suggestions, but when a 10-year-old girl asked the speaker for a challenge Alexa It gave him a fatal response.

Instead of suggesting a lukewarm game or file Physical activity Alexa told the girl to play with the wall socket , depending She described her mother, Kristen Livdahl, in a tweet on Twitter.

“The challenge is simple,” Alexa said. Delivery in The phone charger is halfway in the port Wall stream, then click a penny Pins exposed.

Estas instrucciones podrían haber causado un daño grave si la niña de 10 años no hubiera conocido el peligro o si sus padres no hubieran estado presentes. Eso es porque (como quizá aprendieras cuando eras niño), insertar metales que son buenos conductores en un enchufe puede causar descargas eléctricas o iniciar incendios.

Amazon respondió al tuit de Luvdahl un día después y le pidió que se comunicara directamente con ellos para investigar lo sucedido . El gigant solucionó el problema y le dijo a Indy100:

“Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “As soon as we became aware of this bug, we took prompt action to fix it.” Amazon hasn’t specified why its digital assistant provided the girl with life-threatening instructions, but it’s important to know that Alexa isn’t getting answers out of nowhere. The therapist is as smart as the internet, and this time, his answer was taken from a post on ourcommunitynews.com describing the challenge that circulated on social media about a year ago. Connection “ Director’s Challenge “Challenges Teenagers are easily affected by inserting a coin into the outlet. As is often the case with these stupid challenges from Internet And Some people followed the dangerous instructions. There is a point where Massachusetts police issued a warning After two teens faced accusations of arson, they burned plugs from his high school.

Some people may wonder why someone owns Alexa products in the first place because they own them History of your conquest Privacy. Livdahl says she received the Echo gift as a gift and asked the device to make a suggestion after temperatures fell Too much to continue doing physical challenges From a physical education teacher on YouTube. Taking the friendly Twitter user’s advice, Livdahl says she’ll enable a kid-friendly mode on her Echo device to have more control over the assistant. . It is worrying that something dangerous could come out of the mouth of a product launched by one of the largest technology companies in the world. It’s clear that Amazon’s algorithms don’t do a good job of checking the information they get Online resources. This is not the case for other personal assistants. When I asked Google Assistant for a challenge, it offered fun mental exercises that looked like personalized responses rather than something taken from a random website. These are some of the challenges facing Google.

I found an entry magic movie Which allows you to become a character in any movie, but it’s an entry Abroad. Choose your movie and character “. “Your superpower is not like that It is enough to join any superhero squad, but you still love it. Strain your strength and come up with a story in which I will save the day.” . “You can create a new national holiday! On what date does it fall, what is its name and what does it celebrate? “ And Fears Privacy It wasn’t enough to convince you that you don’t use Amazon’s voice assistant, perhaps its ability to spread harmful and even deadly information, Disconnect Alexa.