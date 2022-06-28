June 28, 2022

Alejandro Toledo tries to renew his passport at the San Francisco Embassy and the Anti-Money Laundering Office warns of dangers | Raphael Vela Beard | | Politics

Former President , Who is facing deportation from the United States to Peru, is trying to renew his passport at the San Francisco consulate. The request was made on June 17th.

In a letter dated June 23 to the Judicial Cooperation Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that the passport will be issued as there is no legal or judicial impediment to the implementation of the passport and it will be used as an identity document abroad.

Document of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Toledo case

Upon learning of this information, the Office of the Second Attorney General for Money Laundering, responsible for Rafael Vela, issued various warnings and requests.

In an official letter dated June 23 to the Ninth Cash Criminal Room of the High Court of Lima, Attorney Vela requested that he consider the legal action he considers possible. “Application for a new passport” may indicate “possible relocation outside the United States.”

Official letter from lawyer Rafael Vela Barba to the judiciary warning of the plight of Alejandro Toledo
This Monday, another business dated June 27, the head of the International Judicial Cooperation and Extradition Division, Rocio Gala Calves, was addressed by Attorney Rafael Vela Barba by High Attorney Rocio Gala Barba.

In that document, it is noteworthy that official letters have already been sent to the Office of Judicial Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on June 24 the Peruvian embassy announced that it had informed the judiciary of that country of this purpose. Need to renew his passport.

Alejandro Toledo is one of the businesses that warns of the intent to renew his passport in the United States
