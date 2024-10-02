Alejandra Guzman attacks Ninel Conde again and makes a strong statement

Singer Alejandra Guzman once again announced her differences with actress and singer Ninel Conde, and once again showed her discontent towards her. It seems that the relationship between the two entertainment personalities is far from any kind of reconciliation, and Guzman has not hesitated to express what he thinks publicly.

A few weeks ago, during an interview on the morning show “Despierta América,” Guzmán surprised him with controversial statements that indicated that there was no friendly relationship between them.

Translator hits like ‘Call please’ And ‘Making love with another She did not back down from anything when the cameras of the aforementioned program approached her. On that occasion, he made an admonishing comment towards Condé when asked about the actress’s deadpan retouching: “She stole a lot of money, and she has to spend it, but God bless her, her face and her ass, because he will pay.” “Karma is karma.” It is expressed without any kind of filter.

These statements quickly caused an uproar in the media and social networks, with many wondering if there was a deeper background to Guzmán’s accusations against Conde. The reference to “karma” and the tone in which she spoke suggested an unresolved conflict between the two artists, which had escalated to the point of being aired publicly.

Alejandra Guzman did not react to this terrible moment. / Instagram: @laguzmanmx



Alejandra Guzman speaks again about Ninel Conde

However, the tensions did not end there. Recently, Despierta América reporters intercepted Alejandra Guzman again upon her arrival at Mexico City International Airport.

Although weeks have passed since his controversial statements, journalists did not miss the opportunity to ask him whether he regretted speaking in this way about Ninel Conde.

“Do you even slightly regret what you said about Ninel?” This was the direct question asked by a reporter.

Guzmán’s response left no doubt about his position: “I don’t regret anything,” he answered frankly, “How will I regret it if you leave in the end…and know where Larry is?”

This new statement refers to Larry Ramos, a former partner of Ninel Conde, who is accused of being involved in a multi-million dollar fraud.

What happened between Alejandra Guzman and Ninel Conde?

For her part, My driver Wake up, America They felt that Alejandra Guzman’s controversial message to Ninel Conde could be related to the controversy she had with Larry Ramos some time ago.

Let’s remember that he was in 2021 when Alejandra Guzman revealed that Colombian businessman Larry Ramos, then a partner of Ninel Conde, owed her $4 million, according to her.

At that time, she received the title “Queen of Hearts” on the program. Windows She was prevented by her legal team from speaking about the lawsuit filed against Larry Ramos, but she confirmed that she is a victim of fraud.

It should be noted that in September 2021, Larry Ramos was reported to be on the run after house arrest, where the businessman was accused of defrauding more than 200 people with a pyramid scheme.

Since then, Larry Ramos’ whereabouts have remained unknown. Ninel Conde even denied knowledge of her former partner’s actions on several occasions, and maintained that after his escape, she had no contact with him.

