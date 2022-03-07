After Yang: Where do you see the movie?

show time

Latest drama movie hits the television He is after yangwhich premieres Friday, March 4 at 9PM EST/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or you don’t have Showtime, here are a few different ways to watch after yang Online for free:

* Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trialsWatch all Showtime content live and on demand Via Prime Channels. You can try Amazon Prime and Showtime Channel for free with a free trial here:

Showtime Free Trial on Amazon Prime

Once you sign up for Prime Showtime, you can watch after yang Live or on-demand in the Amazon Video app, available on Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One, X/S series, or PlayStation 4 Or 5 or various smart TVs, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch it on your PC Through the Amazon website.

You can watch the Showtime live broadcast And 100+ TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

FuboTV Free Trial

Once you sign up on FuboTV, you can watch after yang Live on the FuboTV app, available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch it on your PC Via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier”. Showtime is included in the “Premier” package, but you can choose any package and any add-on you want with the 5-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Janet Jackson live on the DirecTV Stream app, available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, or any Android TV device (such as a Sony or Nvidia Shield TV). ), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch it on your PC Through the DirecTV Stream website.

What is the plot after yang?





game



Video Video related to After Yang: Where are you watching Colin Farrell’s latest movies? 2022-03-05 T19:11:33-05:00

after yang It is a futuristic drama where robots help people in their daily lives. But what happens when one stops working?

Showtime’s press release says:

In a society where robots work as babysitters, suddenly a girl’s lovable companion in the machine becomes unresponsive. However, as her father searches for a way to fix it, he discovers that his relationship with his wife and daughter also needs to be fixed.

The film stars Colin Farrell, Judy Turner Smith, Justin H-Men, Malia Emma Tjandrawidja, Haley Lou Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, Clifton Collins Jr., and Brett Dyer.

The film is based on Alexander Weinstein’s novel Goodbye Yang. Critics called it a fascinating treatise on emptiness, longing, pain, and loneliness.

“The little story unfolds delicately, unfolding slowly in a way that allows the viewer’s emotion to seep through. It’s like watching a butterfly land on your fingertips, briefly, and then flutter away, leaving traces of itself on your hand.” Written by Emily Zimmler of The Observer.

Katie Walsh of the Tribune News Service wrote: “after yang It is a uniquely meditative exploration of pain and loss, and how memory moves through us through time and across generations. A beautifully optimistic perspective on artificial intelligence.”

Drew Gregory of Autostradle wrote: “This is one of the rare films that makes me feel the way I did as a kid reading good science fiction. There is so much creativity in the world of this film and its ideas.”

In an interview with Uproxx, Writer Mike Ryan told Farrell that he’s “never seen anything like this before after yang“.

“It’s nice to hear you say that, because I think director Kogonada is one of the most emotionally secretive filmmakers I’ve ever worked with. Because when I read the script, again, it’s not theatrical. There are no big moments per se,” Farrell said, adding: “Suddenly people felt like they were sobbing and crying and they really had no idea why.”

after yang Premieres Friday, March 4 at 9PM EST/PT on Showtime.