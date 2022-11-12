After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, speaks at the Stronger Nevada PAC caucus for the U.S. midterm elections in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on November 8, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Republican Party Joe LombardoA career policeman and Las Vegas Sheriff Elected with the support of former President Donald Trump Governor of Nevada After three days of study.

Lombard was defeated Steve SisolakReclaiming the Governorship of the State Republicans and converts the syslog to a A one-time Democrat between Two decades of Republicans.

“It looks like we’re going to be a percentage point or so away from winning,” he said. Sisolak In one of its statements He admitted defeat After Lombardo’s statements Voting results Locally Clark. “That’s why I contacted the sheriff and wished him the best of luck.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you as Governor for the last 4 years. Thank you to everyone who believed in us and gave their all. It’s important that we come together now to move the state forward,” Nevada’s governor said until now.

The vote count in Nevada took several days, in part to approve the laws State Legislature In 2020, counties must accept ballots marked four days after Election Day.

Lombardo distanced himself at times Trump During the campaign, and never endorsed baseless claims Presidential election 2020 was marred by fraud. During his only campaign debate with Lombardo Sisolak, he said any abuse was not enough to change. Election results.

Counting of votes in the state snowfall Lasted until Friday night, almost adds up 72 hours As the polls closed on Tuesday.

Due to the election, the results are delayed State of Nevada — one of three states where the winner of the Senate race is still unknown — is so close that a recent switch to a new mail-in voting system has further delayed the count.

However, so far, in these midterm elections, the Republican Party has not been able to take any governorships from the Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats have captured the previously Republican governorships of Massachusetts and Maryland.

