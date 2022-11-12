November 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

Winston Hale November 12, 2022 2 min read
Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, speaks at the Stronger Nevada PAC caucus for the U.S. midterm elections in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on November 8, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

Republican Party Joe LombardoA career policeman and Las Vegas Sheriff Elected with the support of former President Donald Trump Governor of Nevada After three days of study.

Lombard was defeated Steve SisolakReclaiming the Governorship of the State Republicans and converts the syslog to a A one-time Democrat between Two decades of Republicans.

“It looks like we’re going to be a percentage point or so away from winning,” he said. Sisolak In one of its statements He admitted defeat After Lombardo’s statements Voting results Locally Clark. “That’s why I contacted the sheriff and wished him the best of luck.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you as Governor for the last 4 years. Thank you to everyone who believed in us and gave their all. It’s important that we come together now to move the state forward,” Nevada’s governor said until now.

Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, reclaiming the state governorship for Republicans and making Sisolak a one-term Democrat amid a two-decade Republican run. (Reuters)
Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, reclaiming the state governorship for Republicans and making Sisolak a one-term Democrat amid a two-decade Republican run. (Reuters)

The vote count in Nevada took several days, in part to approve the laws State Legislature In 2020, counties must accept ballots marked four days after Election Day.

Lombardo distanced himself at times Trump During the campaign, and never endorsed baseless claims Presidential election 2020 was marred by fraud. During his only campaign debate with Lombardo Sisolak, he said any abuse was not enough to change. Election results.

See also  The mayors of Comayago agree that Palmerola will allow economic boom

Counting of votes in the state snowfall Lasted until Friday night, almost adds up 72 hours As the polls closed on Tuesday.

Lombardo distanced himself from Trump at times during the campaign, never endorsing unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. (Reuters)
Lombardo distanced himself from Trump at times during the campaign, never endorsing unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. (Reuters)

Due to the election, the results are delayed State of Nevada — one of three states where the winner of the Senate race is still unknown — is so close that a recent switch to a new mail-in voting system has further delayed the count.

However, so far, in these midterm elections, the Republican Party has not been able to take any governorships from the Democrats. Meanwhile, Democrats have captured the previously Republican governorships of Massachusetts and Maryland.

(With information from The Associated Press and Europa Press)

Continue reading:

Biden called on Americans to protect democracy in the midterm elections
Wall Street closed higher a day ahead of US congressional elections
Keys to US congressional elections: What’s at stake for Biden and what could be decisive battles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

November 12, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

He wanted to enter the United States, but agents found something on his phone and prevented him from passing

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

A Texas court declared Biden’s student loan forgiveness program unconstitutional

November 11, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

November 12, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Senate and Red G9 form alliance for future Chile – Senate

November 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY – SwingComplete

November 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Elon Musk warns of possible bankruptcy on Twitter

November 12, 2022 Zera Pearson