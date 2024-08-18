After the mass protest against Chavista fraud, Maria Corina Machado affirmed that “Venezuela’s freedom is a global cause”

Maria Corina Machado led the mass opposition mobilization in Caracas (Reuters/Maxwell Briceño)

This Sunday comes hours after the global march against the electoral fraud committed by the dictator on July 28. Nicolas MaduroVenezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado“Venezuela’s freedom is a global issue,” said the leader of the mass mobilization in Caracas.

Through a message published on social networks, the leader of the Vente Venezuela (VV) party stated this yesterday. The Venezuelan people represent a “fundamental milestone and a great victory” For their fight to end more than two decades of tyranny.

“We are showing that Venezuela is united as a nation. From the farmer who cried out with his family from his small village in the Andes, to the tens of thousands who flooded cities on the five continents…. No distance and no time can separate us,” said María Corina Machado.

He added: “We are proving that Venezuela’s freedom is a global issue. “Citizens from all over the world have realized the importance of our struggle and will accompany us to the end.”

Finally, he reiterated that despite the persecution and repression practiced by the Chavez regime, the strength of the opposition “is growing day by day.” “We have achieved another goal of our strategy. New steps and new victories are coming.”And he concluded.

After calling on Venezuelans from around the world to a major international march to denounce electoral fraud, Maria Corina Machado led the mobilization in Caracas on Saturday, where she stressed that The opposition has achieved “the greatest civil achievement in history.” Led by Edmundo González Urrutia, who won the election with nearly 67% of the vote, according to the results shown by the Unitary Platform.

The opposition leader addressed her followers.



“They thought that because of the persecution against our witnesses, we would not get our minutes, and within 24 hours the minutes were digitized,” Machado said during the demonstration in Caracas, where thousands of people gathered to defend González Urrutia’s victory.

The Venezuelan opposition leader, who is barred from holding public office by the regime, said in her speech that it was time to move to a “fifth stage” of “collecting” what had been achieved in the elections, and that “every vote is respected.”

“There is nothing above the voice of sovereignty and sovereignty speaks in Venezuela. (…). I hope that the world and everyone inside Venezuela realize that the elected president is Edmundo González Urrutia.”

Likewise, he said that when Maduro saw himself “defeated and discovered,” he chose “the harshest policy ever,” which was to “entrench himself in a group of high military command and order a campaign of repression that was the ‘most horrific and cruel in the history of Venezuela,’” referring to the actions of security forces during the post-election protests.

In this sense, he pointed out that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and its Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression last week condemned the practices carried out by the regime, Classified as “state terrorism”.

Thousands of Venezuelans rallied in more than 300 cities around the world to denounce Maduro’s electoral fraud (Reuters/Karen Toro)

“The Commission has never said this since the military dictatorships in the Southern Cone. “This is something else… and the world has said it and condemned it… What the regime has done in terms of repression is scary, and the world sees it,” Machado said.

“They told us that it was impossible to overcome the fraud and show our victory, and we did it (…) We were able to overcome the fraud and show our victory. He concluded by saying: “This is the right time to get the money.”

The massive global protest organized by Maria Corina Machado has had a huge turnout in Venezuela and abroad, with more than 300 cities painted blue, yellow and red, and Thousands of people protest against Nicolas Maduro’s fraud. The event lasted all day Saturday, due to the time difference in each country, and showed the world the strength and unity of the opposition, determined to respect its vote in the July 28 elections and not allow the regime to remain in power.

The mobilization spread throughout the major cities and capitals of the five continents. “Freedom” was the most repeated word in each of the concentrations.