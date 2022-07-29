July 29, 2022

Tras casi un año con cáncer fallece el político y abogado Domingo Jiménez

After nearly a year with cancer, politician and lawyer Domingo Jiménez passed away

July 29, 2022

Santo Domingo, d.

He died Thursday after battling cancer for nearly a year. Jimenez’s Sunday, Lawyer and member of the Political Directorate of the Popular Forces.

The information was published by his son Ernesto Jimenez, who thanked all those who accompanied them in various ways during the painful journey, “Which I assumed as a warrior, with strength And the dignity that marked him all his life.”

“Today, my father, Dr. @domingojimenez, went into the arms of the Lord, our God. I thank God for the father who gave me, and as my son, I am so full of love and gratitude towards my father that words are not enough to express how I feel,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In September 2021, Jiménez reported that he had been diagnosed with malignancy between Liver and pancreas.

Similarly, in May of this year, he stated that he had also been diagnosed with a disease the new tumor in the spine.

“All that the old man sowed and reaped was evident in the enormous displays of love and solidarity which the Dominican people showed, regardless of party colors or social classes. Father, have mercy in the kingdom of God! His son Ernesto wrote: I will love you forever!”

