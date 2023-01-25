Adopt this technique for exercising when you have limited time

By Sharuh Ortiz

Holistic Nutrition Consultant

Is it almost impossible for you to add an exercise routine to your daily life?

do not worry! There is technology that allows you to exercise without having to spend more than a few minutes at a time engaged in the movement.

It’s all about precision exercises.

Mini workouts aren’t really new, but they will become more trendy this year as after the pandemic, many people are resuming their activities and even taking care of themselves more than they did before the pandemic. Fortunately, mini workouts provide the ability to exercise at any time of the day and just about anywhere.

Micro workouts consist of a series of exercises that are performed quickly and intensely and last from one to 15 minutes. Small exercises can be done more than once a day, depending on your time and physical ability, of course.

For years, we have believed that to be in good shape we must perform challenging exercise routines that also require a lot of time and dedication. However, thousands of years ago, humans kept themselves strong and fit simply by doing repetitive daily tasks, such as cutting the lawn, cleaning the house, playing with children, walking, trimming trees, and so on. One of the problems today is that many of us, you know, spend many hours of the day sitting and doing very little physical activity in general.

For this reason, if your work or other daily tasks prevent you from having extra time to do an exercise routine so you can strengthen your muscles, improve your flexibility and cardiovascular health, doing small exercises can be of great benefit.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC recommends that to achieve and maintain a healthy weight, you should do the equivalent of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week (eg, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week). ). ). You should also take into account that everyone has different physical activity needs. You may need to be more active or reduce the number of calories you eat to reach your desired weight.

Remember to check with your doctor to make sure you are fit to perform an exercise routine or if you have questions about it.

About the author:

Hi, I’m Sharuh Ortiz, an NBC-HWC Certified Holistic Nutrition Consultant, as well as a Coach of Trainers and writer specializing in health and wellness topics. I collaborate on a weekly basis in the health sector of Telemundo Valle Central. My mission is to share information and tools that improve your life every day. I invite you to follow me Facebook As for instagram.

Sharon Ortiz

Health coach and trainer of trainers

Health consultant and trainer for trainers

