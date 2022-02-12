February 12, 2022

Actress Isabel Torres dies at 52 after posting heartbreaking video saying goodbye – NBC Los Angeles

February 12, 2022

Spanish actress Isabel Torres passed away, Friday, at the age of 52, after a video was posted in November on her social networking sites, in which she invited her followers.

The actress, best known for her interpretation of Spanish transgender Cristina La Veneno on the hit TV series Veneno, has suffered from acute lung cancer.

The news was announced through a statement posted on his Instagram account.

“Today, February 11, 2022, we bid Isabelle farewell. Although her family and friends deeply regret her loss, we know she will enjoy wherever she goes because only she knows how,” the statement said.

She concludes, “Thank you for all the signs of affection and concern. You left me feeling so loved and protected.”

In the video that Isabel Torres posted on November 15 last year, she stated that she “gave me two months to live”.

“I was very sick and I wanted to tell you about my condition,” he said at the time. “I’ve had a little more bone metastases.”

“In principle, they gave me two months to live. Let’s see if I got past them. If I got past them, that’s fine, and if I didn’t get past them, well, too. What are we going to do? Life?” She said resignedly, looking very weak.

He said goodbye with a smile: “See you soon, God willing, and if not, see you in heaven.”

