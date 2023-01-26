January 26, 2023

Actress Alicia Silverstone will be the keynote speaker at the Annual Women’s Health Summit in El Paso – NBC El Paso (48)

Zera Pearson January 26, 2023 1 min read

EL PASO, TX — The Junior League of El Paso has announced its second annual Women’s Health Conference, which will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Paso Del Norte Hotel with Actress Alicia Silverstone as the keynote speaker. .

Silverstone is an award-winning actress, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and activist.

The Women’s Wellness Summit will address topics centered around women’s mental and physical health, fitness, body image, self-care, stress management, balance and more.

This all-day event will include live sessions with local and national speakers, interactive panel discussions with local women’s health, wellness and business experts, networking sessions and a variety of local vendors.

Sponsorships and vendor locations are available, but they are limited.

For more information on these opportunities, please email [email protected] .

Tickets will go on sale February 1, 2023. Don’t wait, they’ll sell out quickly.

For more information about the event, visit the event website at https://www.jlep.org/the-womens-wellness-summit/ .

