Activate the new Windows app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac now to see everything you have on your computer

Windows introduced the Windows App, a mobile platform available for iPhoneiPad, Mac, and initially on Android. With this new app, users can easily access their desktop computers from any compatible mobile device.

“We’re excited to announce that starting today, the Windows app is generally available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, web browsers, and in public preview for Android. This unified app serves as a secure gateway to connect to Windows on Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more.

This Windows app is limited to Microsoft work and school accounts, as it is primarily designed to ease the transition for users who already use Remote Desktop clients on Windows and other operating systems.

Windows users can easily download the Windows app from the Microsoft Store. Similarly, the app is available for download in the Apple App Store (for macOS and iOS) and on Google Play (for Android).

With the new Windows app, users will find improvements that make it easier to access and manage their Windows resources. Here are some of the things you can do with the app:

Simplified management Users can manage devices more easily, thanks to built-in actions that make the process easier.

Windows 365 support The application provides better connectivity to computers in the cloud, allowing for specialized use in different situations.

Live CommentsThose using Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop can easily submit feedback from the app.

Quick account change iOS and macOS users can easily switch between Microsoft sign-in accounts, improving the experience.

Improve communicationThe app provides improved performance for remote sessions, making remote work more efficient.

These improvements are designed to make the app smoother and more functional across all major platforms.

Imagine an employee is working from home and needs to access their work desktop on a desktop computer. With a Windows app, you can do this easily. First, the employee installs the app on their laptop or tablet. Then, You open the app and sign in to your work desktop with your Microsoft account.

Once connected, you can view and use all the files and applications on your office computer, as if you were physically there.

If you need to make changes to connected devices, such as a printer or project management system, you can use built-in features to simplify these tasks. Also, if you run into any issues or have suggestions, you can provide feedback directly from the app.

Updating iOS is essential to access the Windows app as the latest versions of the operating system ensure compatibility and optimal performance of the app.

Updates not only improve security, but also introduce new features and bug fixes, allowing users to enjoy a smoother and more efficient experience when managing their resources.

To update iOS, the user must follow these steps:

Connect to WiFi The user must ensure that he is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network to avoid interruptions during the download.

Charge the device It is important that the device has sufficient battery or is connected to a power source.

Open “Settings” The user needs to open the Settings app on their devices.

Select “General” Next, you need to click on “General”.

Click on “Software Update” The device will automatically check for available updates.

Download and install If an update is available, the user will need to click “Download and Install” and follow the on-screen instructions.

Restart if necessary.

Once completed, the user will be able to enjoy the new features and security improvements that the latest version of iOS offers.