ACHIPEC and the Senate sign an agreement to promote scientific communication in the country

The Chilean Association of Journalists and Professionals for the Communication of Science (ACHIPEC), in an unprecedented collaboration with the Committee on Future Challenges of the Chilean Senate, has signed an agreement that seeks to promote communication between science and technology in the political sphere and in society.

The alliance was made in person at the previous national conference, between the president of ACHIPEC, the science journalist Andrea ObeidAnd Chairman of the Committee on Future Challenges Senator Francisco Chahwan. Members of the delegation were also present, Senators Ximena Rincón, Ximena Órdenes and Kenneth Pugh.

Read also

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology to increase resources: “The will to grow is historic”



Undersecretary Ginza: “The pandemic has increased the prediction of the years it will take to close the gender gap in science from 100 to 136.”



“It is important to work together to decentralize knowledge and We think it’s an opportunity to learn about science being made and communicated from regionsAnd how it can have a positive impact on citizens. Society should be based on knowledge so that people can make better decisions, and this is the primary role that science communicators and advocates play,” commented journalist Andrea Obeid.

The agreement becomes relevant in The national and international context of the climate and health crisisWhere contact with science and technology has become indispensable in a knowledge-seeking society Lots of misinformation is being circulated.

The role of ACHIPEC in Chile

The Chilean Association of Journalists and Professionals for the Communication of Science, ACHIPEC, is a trade association that seeks to strengthen scientific communication in the country, encourage interdisciplinary work, and encourage diversification of media, tools and strategies for scientific communication. As well as the humanities.

born in 1976 on the eaves of the Chilean College of Journalists It has been legally formed since November 2015. It has 103 partners working in various media, institutions and platforms.

With the recently signed agreement, that knowledge is demanded They could have greater impact through citizen disclosure initiatives such as the Future Congress, or bills such as neuroprotection or cybersecurity.