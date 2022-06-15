June 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

ACHIPEC y el Senado firman convenio para potenciar la comunicación de la ciencia en el país

ACHIPEC and the Senate sign an agreement to promote scientific communication in the country

Zera Pearson June 16, 2022 2 min read

The Chilean Association of Journalists and Professionals for the Communication of Science (ACHIPEC), in an unprecedented collaboration with the Committee on Future Challenges of the Chilean Senate, has signed an agreement that seeks to promote communication between science and technology in the political sphere and in society.

The alliance was made in person at the previous national conference, between the president of ACHIPEC, the science journalist Andrea ObeidAnd Chairman of the Committee on Future Challenges Senator Francisco Chahwan. Members of the delegation were also present, Senators Ximena Rincón, Ximena Órdenes and Kenneth Pugh.

Read also

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology to increase resources: “The will to grow is historic”