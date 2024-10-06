According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Milton may intensify rapidly and become a Category 3 hurricane

(CNN) – Tropical Storm Milton is expected to strengthen into a hurricane Sunday night and eventually become a major hurricane Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

According to the NHC’s 8 a.m. (Miami time) update, the storm has sustained winds of 96 km/h. It is currently located 1,380 km from Tampa, Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

“There is an increased risk of storm surge and potentially life-threatening winds along the west coast of the Florida Panhandle beginning Tuesday night or Wednesday,” the NHC said in its update.

Major hurricane is a term used to describe hurricanes that are Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale. For a hurricane to become a category 3 storm, its core must have sustained winds of 178 km/h.

Milton is expected to make landfall somewhere between Cedar Key and Naples on Wednesday, including the entire Tampa Bay area.

Storm surge and tornado warnings are expected in Florida later this Sunday.

Hurricane hunters are currently monitoring the storm, and continued flights are expected over the next few days.

Tampa, Orlando and Miami are forecast to receive between 100 and 200 millimeters of rain through Thursday. For Miami, that’s the equivalent of an entire month of rain (October average is 194 millimeters). For Orlando, this equates to 2 months of rain (October average is 88 millimeters). For Tampa, this equates to three months of rain (October averages 59 millimeters).

A total of 254 mm of rain is likely at some places in the central part of the state. That means cities like Fort Myers and Sarasota could see more rain than October on record by the end of this week. Tampa ends up with its second wettest October on record.

According to data from the Climate Center, the warm ocean temperatures that fueled Milton are most likely due to human-induced climate change.

Heavy rainfall is a growing concern, the NHC says: “5 to 8 inches (130 to 200 mm) in parts of the Florida peninsula and the Keys, with localized totals of up to 12 inches (300 mm) through Wednesday night.” Partial flooding will bring the risk of minor to moderate river flooding.”

Meteorologists advise residents to keep their tornado plans in place, follow the advice of local officials and check back for forecast updates.

Florida’s governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, declared a state of emergency in 35 counties this Saturday due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Milton.

Counties in order: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardy, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. John’s, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

As part of efforts to clean up the debris caused by Helen, the statement added, “Disaster waste management sites in all counties affected by Hurricane Helen will allow 24-hour distribution of debris.”