August 16, 2022

FBI devuelve a Trump los pasaportes que se llevó durante registro, según FOX

According to Fox, the FBI is returning passports seized during the search to Trump

Winston Hale August 16, 2022 1 min read

Former US President Donald Trump has been returned by the FBI Passports that you carried at the time of registration from Mar-a-Lago’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a federal agency spokeswoman for the Fox network.

“In executing searches, the FBI searches and seizes items ordered by a judge Then returns something that doesn’t need to be storedFor the purposes of the investigation,” a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson told the network.

Trump issued the condemnation on Monday in a message on his network, Truth Social The FBI “stole” three passports from him. One of them has already expired, and his Florida mansion was searched last week for classified documents.

“Wow! Three of my passports (one expired) and all the others were stolen in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. This An unprecedented attack on a political enemy in our country. Third World!” Trump said.

An FBI spokesperson clarified that to Fox Had two expired passports.

The Aug. 8 raid was aimed at finding classified documents the former Republican president allegedly took from the White House when he left office in 2021.

