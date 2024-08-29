August 31, 2024

According to a recent study, Miami is the roughest city in America

Winston Hale August 29, 2024 2 min read

A recent study conducted by ReservationAn online training site revealed that Miami has been crowned the roughest city in America, beating out an estimated 46 metropolitan areas.

This study examined the frequency and type of rude behavior that Miami residents encounter in their daily lives. The City of the Sun has a score of 9.88 and stands out for its prevalence of behaviors considered socially unacceptable.

Data from the study Reservation

The most frequently reported behaviors included a lack of self-awareness, such as talking on speaker phones in shared spaces and being rude to service staff.

In addition, Miamians are often accused of not respecting personal space, being loud in public, not allowing other vehicles to cut in front of them while driving, and not being kind to strangers.

In particular, residents identify downtown Miami and the Brickell area as places where these behaviors are most noticeable.

90% of those surveyed believe that residents of these areas are less friendly than residents of Hialeah or Miami Lakes. Additionally, 54% of Miami natives say they are ruder than newcomers to the city.

The study puts Miami ahead of other cities like Philadelphia, Tampa and Louisville in the rough rankings. Conversely, the cities of Omaha, Minneapolis, and San Diego are recognized as the most respectable residents in the entire country.

The research also highlights that while some behaviors are considered normal by locals, these are seen as rude by visitors.

This case highlights how cultural differences can influence perceptions of behavior in different places in the United States.

