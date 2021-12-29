According to a professor of medicine at the University of California, the COVID quarantine will be beneficial for airports and hospitals

Miami, Florida. The highly contagious omicron variant causes milder symptoms of COVID-19, and it mainly spreads for five days – during the first days before symptoms appear and up to three days afterwards.

These are the scientific findings that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used to support changing quarantine time. Instead of a 10-day isolation, the CDC recommends five days.

Doshyantha Jayawera, medical director of the Center for Transformational Clinical Research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said the CDC has reliable evidence to support the decision.

“I think the CDC was right because they obviously didn’t make it, they’re doing it based on the data,” Jayawera said.

“We want to make sure there’s a mechanism in which we can continue to keep the community functioning safely while following the science,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walinsky said Monday.

Being more contagious, the rise in infections is causing staff shortages at airports, government, hospitals and businesses.

This has contributed to the cancellation of flights at Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and others across the country.

Jayawera said the new policy would help solve these problems and improve stability.

