August 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Abuela has used a familiar technique for 10 years to pick lottery numbers in order to win. But he will use the money to bury him

Zera Pearson August 18, 2022 2 min read

Each country has its own lottery system.

Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images

While some are considering going on a trip or starting a business, said lottery winner in Ontario, Canada You will invest a lot of money in plots or land to bury you and her husband.

Luk Hau Trong, a resident of Newmarket, Win a total of 111,221.50 USD in 2nd prize for Lotto 6/49 . Draw 2 last July.

The summons told the Daily Hive that I’ve been betting the lottery for 10 years And that was his favorite game.

According to the lucky character, each number that she chooses to draw has a special meaning for her.

“The numbers I play represent important dates in my family,” the woman explained.

The mother and grandmother added that she stopped playing for a while, but applied her strategy again and this time she won.

I stopped playing these numbers for a whileThen I started playing again and won this award,” Al-Kindi added.

“My daughters were with me, and they were very happy for me,” she said. “It was amazing,” he described.

Trong Received his award at the OLG Awards Center in Toronto.

The player decided to invest most of the money in buying plots of land for her and burying her husband.

In addition, you will use the money to pay off some debts. However, not everything will be limited to practical expenses. The lucky girl plans to buy a new car.

It may interest you:

How much time is left for the winner of $1.337 million in Mega Millions to claim the prize?

See also  Do I have to pay taxes for the SAT if I win the Melate or the lottery?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Remove an Amazon credit card from your app

August 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Cleaning solution mixed with Capri Sun drink and they ask to remove thousands of boxes – Puerto Rico Metro

August 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Popular sells shares in Evertec | finance

August 16, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Abuela has used a familiar technique for 10 years to pick lottery numbers in order to win. But he will use the money to bury him

August 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Report: Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump Foundation

August 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Former Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to fraud

August 18, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The creature that might be the first ancestor of man loses his title.

August 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein