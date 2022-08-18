Abuela has used a familiar technique for 10 years to pick lottery numbers in order to win. But he will use the money to bury him

Each country has its own lottery system.

While some are considering going on a trip or starting a business, said lottery winner in Ontario, Canada You will invest a lot of money in plots or land to bury you and her husband.

Luk Hau Trong, a resident of Newmarket, Win a total of 111,221.50 USD in 2nd prize for Lotto 6/49 . Draw 2 last July.

The summons told the Daily Hive that I’ve been betting the lottery for 10 years And that was his favorite game.

According to the lucky character, each number that she chooses to draw has a special meaning for her.

“The numbers I play represent important dates in my family,” the woman explained.

The mother and grandmother added that she stopped playing for a while, but applied her strategy again and this time she won.

“I stopped playing these numbers for a whileThen I started playing again and won this award,” Al-Kindi added.

“My daughters were with me, and they were very happy for me,” she said. “It was amazing,” he described.

Trong Received his award at the OLG Awards Center in Toronto.

The player decided to invest most of the money in buying plots of land for her and burying her husband.

In addition, you will use the money to pay off some debts. However, not everything will be limited to practical expenses. The lucky girl plans to buy a new car.

