Abinader removes national symbols

President Luis Abinader has removed the national symbols of the Dominican presidency and government before our eyes, and no one is saying anything at all, it seems like pure magic.

The iconic message of the Abu Nader government does not carry national symbols, but only a silhouette of the dome of the National Palace or the US Congress, a symbol of power.

In graphic arts, the most important thing is placed in the upper left corner, the least important in the lower right, and the eye unconsciously follows that downward diagonal.

The presidency, in the upper left corner, the most important thing, the dome, in the lower right, the least important thing, the national emblem.

In government displays, there are multiple versions of the icon of power, it is a subliminal message, directly to the subconscious. They build loyalty to that icon, neither to the flag nor to the shield, the national colors have disappeared; this is premeditated.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), which includes Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña, plans to dismantle the nation state as we know it, there will be no “citizens” and we will all be “consumers.”

They replace national symbols with the icon of power, kill nationalism, and promote “pluralism” whose symbol looks like a spider, and whose legs perhaps represent the “sides” of “pluralism.”

The migration pact has destroyed borders, the pandemic will transfer national public health to the World Health Organization, and the future pact will hand all global political authority to the UN Secretary-General.

Then they modify the United Nations, the international financial system, and thus we move towards the “Great Reset,” which the World Economic Forum is promoting.

National symbols represent us all, and the symbol of power represents only power.

Speaking in front of national symbols, declaring loyalty to the homeland, in front of an icon of authority, declaring loyalty to the authority of the president, this iconic speech cannot be refuted from a semiotic point of view.

Under Law 1-24, Abinader has greater powers than Trujillo. During the tyranny, some betrayed their friends and families out of fear; in Abinader’s “democracy” we are “legally obligated to report.”

Former President Danilo Medina once removed the shield from the flag in an official emblem, and they almost killed him, and Abinader removed the shield, the flag and the colors, and nothing happened.

The “Nazis” are busy with Haitian children in schools and births in hospitals; they ignore the most important thing, this is pure magic, I have no other explanation.