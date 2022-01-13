Abinader meets the political leadership to discuss the Haitian crisis

The President of the Republic, Louis Abenader, will meet with representatives of the various political parties to discuss the issue of the socio-political crisis in Haiti.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors in the Green Room of the National Palace and all participants had to leave their mobile phones on a table located just outside the entrance.

This is the third such meeting to be held at the National Palace. The two previous sessions were held last November, and a decision was taken that efforts should be made to ensure that the international community pays “due attention” to the crisis that Haiti has been experiencing since mid-July.

The growing political, economic and social crisis in the neighboring country has been on the public scene since the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, on July 7 at his residence.

In recent months, street clashes have erupted, exacerbated by fuel shortages that have paralyzed almost all public transport, as well as kidnappings and killings of several journalists.

From the press office of the Presidency it was reported that it will be at the end of the meeting where a joint statement will be made with the results of the meeting. The last meeting lasted about three hours.