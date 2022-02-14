Aaron Donald is not thinking of retiring after winning the Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles defensive lineman said he just wanted to live in the moment he won the first championship of his career.

defensive line Los Angeles ramsAnd Aaron Donalddid not respond to questions about his future in the NFL after a report surfaced before Energy He would consider retiring if he won the tournament.

Donaldwho finished with Kesen in a 23-20 win over Cincinnati BengalsHe assured that he would just enjoy the moment.

Aaron Donald won the first Super Bowl of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

“I’m enjoying the moment now,” he stated. Donald. “I will enjoy this with my colleagues and family. I’m going to enjoy the moment and enjoy it today or for a few days.. This is a blessing.”

Drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft, Donald He was picked for eight positions in the Pro Bowls, he also has eight senior All-Pro team designations, and as if that wasn’t enough, he was Defensive Rookie of the YearAnd it’s three times Defensive Player of the Year in the league.

“Great players play big games in important matches,” he said. Donald. “It’s really a blessing to have the opportunity to play this sport, play with great teammates, great coaches, and great organization. There are so many ups and downs so I see it come complete and you become a world champion… all our hard work for this game that’s the purpose of it.” It’s more like a mission accomplished, so it feels great.”

Donald finally managed to win the only major title that eluded him, which is Vince Lombardi Awarded to the champion team Energy. However, prior to the game, the former NFL’s safety, Rodney Harrisonthe analyst at NBC, noted that if he wins it, Donald He could end his career.

“He cares so much about his legacy, he doesn’t want to be known as a defender who has accomplished a lot of individual things but never won. Energy“, He said Harrisonfrom the field of play Sophie’s playground Before that Super Bowl LVI As part of his pre-match coverage of his network.

“But he also told me that,” he continued. Harrison“If he wins the EnergyThere is a strong possibility that he will say goodbye to the match and retire.”

future of Donald It will be one of the stories to follow during the holiday season, and should he decide to retire, his name will join Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger as stars who ended their professional careers in the 2021 season.