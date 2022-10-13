A young man was sentenced to a year and a month in prison for cyberbullying against UPR students

The Federal District Judge Silvia Carino Cole Ex-student of Kaiyi Fei Campus was sentenced University of Puerto Rico (UPR) to 13 months (1 year and 1 month) in prison for cyberbullying.

Ivan Santel Velasquez has pleaded guilty Last July, it launched a campaign of cyber attacks targeting multiple corporate email accounts and at least 15 women.

Investigation conducted by the San Juan Del Office Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirms that Santell Velázquez, while studying at the UPR Cay Campus, sent unauthorized emails to professors, administrative staff and students under the alias “Slay3r_r00t”.

Specifically, Santell Velázquez campaigned against more than 100 students and gained access to university email accounts for several people.

Santell Velázquez collected personal information from its victims through phishing s plagiarism And between 2019 and 2021, he gained access to the Snapchat accounts of several women. Some accounts contained intimate photos of the victims that he later shared with third parties who posted the photos online.

One victim noted that after Santell Velázquez gained access to her Snapchat account, she began receiving harassing messages along with copies of her intimate photos. Photos taken from her Snapchat account have been reposted, without her consent, to both Twitter and Facebook.

‘Prosecuting cybercriminals is a priority US Department of Justice. Cybercrime not only causes financial damage to corporate victims, but also psychological and emotional damage to vulnerable victims, and in many cases children and the elderly. Such behavior will not be tolerated,” emphasized the head of the Puerto Rican Federal Prosecutor’s Office, William Stephen Moldow.

“This case also demonstrates the importance of protecting personal information and passwords, as well as the care we must take when responding to suspicious emails and texts,” he added.

For his part, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Juan office said, Joseph GonzalezHe added, “Cyberbullying can have a significant impact on victims, ranging from suicidal tendencies to fear, anger, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). For this reason, at the FBI, we are committed to investigating these heinous crimes, and we encourage the public to Report any incidents to law enforcement agencies.”

Victims and witnesses can report cybercrime through the portal iC3.gov Or by calling 787-987-6500.