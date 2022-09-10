September 10, 2022

A young man celebrates an anniversary with his girlfriend in Taqueria; rented a dress

Mexico City /

tik tok He keeps making stories to talk about on social networks that instantly go viral due to being weird, like what happened with a couple They just celebrated their first birthday Boyfriends.

the user Javier Munoz (javiermunozs) Organizing a date with girlfriend To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, which has raised expectations among the woman who Didn’t go as expected.

What happened was recorded on video as Tiktoker Take his girlfriend to dinner And she prepared herself so much that rwear a dressIt shows how excited she is.

“Today we are celebrating a year of dating and I invited my girlfriend to dinner. I put on makeup and rented a dress. I took her to Very romantic place‘,” Javier put in the video, showing his co-ranking partner.

show the girl with green dressHey well madesitting in a Takeria table A sign of disappointment on her face, as she expected a more elegant place, and later her boyfriend focuses on revealing where they were.

Immediately the comments were instant on social networks: “Best date in tacos”, “No matter where, the thing is to be stylish“,” Great place brother, I showed “,”Why is she so casual? Real Madrid shirt or less from Liverpool “,”Take me there and marry you“,” This is true love “,” He has already won with you, what more could he ask for.

