A woman from New York wins the prize where she will receive $ 1,000 a week, but she preferred to get it all at once

The New York Lottery reported that Kathryn Loudoño, who lives on Long Island, bought a $2 lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store located at 383 Smithtown Road. Thanks for the ticket. She wins a prize where she will be paid $1,000 a week for the rest of her life, but decides to get the money another way.
Catherine Laudonio bought a $2 lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Long Island. The ticket guarantees you to receive at least $1 million in payments of $1,000 per week. However, instead of receiving the aforementioned $1,000 per week for the rest of her life, she decided to have the entire amount in one deposit.
After deducting his taxes, Laudonio ended up receiving $459,338 of the $1 million..
Lottery officials said there are four main prizes still to be awarded on the “Win $1,000 a Week for Life” ticket.
Players can check the result of any New York Lottery Scratch-Off game at Organization website.
According to lottery officials, the total combined sales of Scratch-Off games during the 2012-2022 fiscal year were $4,517,682,111.
Money raised from ticket sales goes to Suffolk County School Districts, which have already received $270,015,864 in the Education Assistance Lottery Fund. during the same period.
