March 1, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A woman from New York wins the prize where she will receive $ 1,000 a week, but she preferred to get it all at once

Zera Pearson February 28, 2023 2 min read

The New York Lottery reported that Kathryn Loudoño, who lives on Long Island, bought a $2 lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store located at 383 Smithtown Road. Thanks for the ticket. She wins a prize where she will be paid $1,000 a week for the rest of her life, but decides to get the money another way.

Catherine Laudonio bought a $2 lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store on Long Island. The ticket guarantees you to receive at least $1 million in payments of $1,000 per week. However, instead of receiving the aforementioned $1,000 per week for the rest of her life, she decided to have the entire amount in one deposit.

After deducting his taxes, Laudonio ended up receiving $459,338 of the $1 million..

Lottery officials said there are four main prizes still to be awarded on the “Win $1,000 a Week for Life” ticket.

Players can check the result of any New York Lottery Scratch-Off game at Organization website.

According to lottery officials, the total combined sales of Scratch-Off games during the 2012-2022 fiscal year were $4,517,682,111.

Money raised from ticket sales goes to Suffolk County School Districts, which have already received $270,015,864 in the Education Assistance Lottery Fund. during the same period.

You may also like:
– A man made the mistake of buying a lottery ticket and won a prize worth more than $200,000
– Hispanic says $2.04 billion worth of Powerball ticket win was stolen
– A Virginia man played the online lottery just because he was bored and won the $780,000 jackpot
Florida woman wins $1 million from scratch, but only pays $180,000 in taxes
8 New York co-workers win $1 million in the lottery
A $7.3 million lottery ticket sold in a New Jersey store
A man wins $100,000 in the lottery because he forgot to buy bread at the store

See also  They suggest Wall Street giants choose between bitcoin, gold and coins to save in bad times and this is what they choose

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

SpaceX rocket launch, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – NBC Los Angeles

March 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

New Round of Elon Musk’s Twitter Firing: Fire 10 Percent of Employees

February 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

This transportation will be in 2050, according to an urban mobility expert

February 28, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Venus-Jupiter conjunction: when is it and where will it appear in Puerto Rico?

March 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Judge decides not to freeze plan at this time – NBC Miami (51)

March 1, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

SpaceX rocket launch, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 – NBC Los Angeles

March 1, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The 10 most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview with N+

March 1, 2023 Lane Skeldon