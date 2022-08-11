August 11, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A website has been approved in China for suspecting antiviral treatment with traditional medicine

A website has been approved in China for suspecting antiviral treatment with traditional medicine

Zera Pearson August 11, 2022 1 min read

Chinese authorities have blocked a popular medical information website from publications questioning the effectiveness of the traditional Chinese medicine-based coronavirus treatment that the authorities are promoting, the portal reported on Thursday.

DXY, which provides several health services and counts Chinese internet giant Tencent as a shareholder, questioned the therapeutic benefits of the treatment, known as Lianhua Qingwen, in a later-deleted article.

But now the site is not allowed to post to at least five of its social networks, due to “violation of laws and regulations,” DXY’s Weibo account noted, without specifying the violation.

Lianhua Qingwen is a medicinal liquid based on honeysuckle and apricot kernels that were used against COVID-19 during the lockdown of Shanghai between the end of March and the beginning of June.

Chinese President Xi Jinping described traditional medicine as the “treasure of Chinese civilization” in 2019 and ordered it to be as influential as modern medicine.

The government regularly praises the supposed virtues of traditional medicine.

AFP contacted the Chinese medical information specialist and he did not immediately respond.

Many countries, including the United States, have expressed doubts about Lianhua Qingwen’s effectiveness in treating COVID-19, citing a lack of scientific evidence.

tjx / oho / aha / sbr / ka / emd / mis / sea

See also  "Between Science and Kiricocho", the witty analysis of the European Cup final and Messi's victory by Jorge Valdano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Colbros Announces The Economist Of The Year 2022

August 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Madrid is returning marine sciences to the island to strengthen its overall project of the state

August 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A rare gastric adenocarcinoma associated with signet cell adenocarcinoma of the pancreas has been found

August 10, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

This is what Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious garage looks like

August 11, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Colombians who invest in Miami, Florida will receive a resident visa

August 11, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

A website has been approved in China for suspecting antiviral treatment with traditional medicine

August 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Goals, summaries, controversies and videos of the international friendly match in Texas

August 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis