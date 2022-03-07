March 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Un barco encalla en el sur de Florida con más de 150 migrantes haitianos

A shipwreck with more than 150 Haitian settlers off South Florida

Winston Hale March 7, 2022 2 min read

More than 150 Haitian immigrants arrived this Sunday near an exclusive recreation area in Cayo Largo. In South Florida (USA), according to officials, sank in a medium-sized ship due to the shallow sea in the area.

“The crew is responding to a suspicious migration attempt outside #OceanReef.

According to Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, citing the Miami Herald. 150 to 200 people After 1:00 pm local time today, the boat was aboard the shallow waters of the Ocean Reef Club.

The Ocean Reef Club area, a private marina with a golf course, is becoming a common place Large groups of Haitian immigrants Today the newspaper highlights that it will arrive in South Florida.

This Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a “Haitian sailing boat” 127 people sailed to the island of Anguilla K in the Bahamas.Unsafe travel “According to officials.

Last January, the same federal agency intercepted another boat carrying 176 Haitians overloaded near the Florida Keys, ten of whom had to be hospitalized for showing signs of dehydration.

Since October 1, 2021 (beginning of fiscal year 2022), the Coast Guard has detained 993 Haitians, with 1,527 registered in fiscal 2021.

“Increased patrols stop these unsafe voyages before lives are lost at sea,” the 7th District of the Southeastern Federal Republic of America wrote on social media.

See also  Congress committee votes to launch defamation suit against Steve Bannon for failing to appear for summons | Solidarity Political News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

We look forward to hearing from Pierluisi on Monday regarding the relaxation of COVID-19’s operations.

March 7, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

She told police she had been abducted and beaten; I would have found everything

March 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

US aircraft carrier prepares to escalate tensions

March 6, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

A shipwreck with more than 150 Haitian settlers off South Florida

March 7, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

After Yang: Where do you see the movie?

March 7, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

March 7, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Big Ben alternative? Pittsburgh Steelers trade Aaron Rodgers to leave Packers

March 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis