A shipwreck with more than 150 Haitian settlers off South Florida

More than 150 Haitian immigrants arrived this Sunday near an exclusive recreation area in Cayo Largo. In South Florida (USA), according to officials, sank in a medium-sized ship due to the shallow sea in the area.

“The crew is responding to a suspicious migration attempt outside #OceanReef.

According to Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, citing the Miami Herald. 150 to 200 people After 1:00 pm local time today, the boat was aboard the shallow waters of the Ocean Reef Club.

The Ocean Reef Club area, a private marina with a golf course, is becoming a common place Large groups of Haitian immigrants Today the newspaper highlights that it will arrive in South Florida.

This Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a “Haitian sailing boat” 127 people sailed to the island of Anguilla K in the Bahamas.Unsafe travel “According to officials.

Last January, the same federal agency intercepted another boat carrying 176 Haitians overloaded near the Florida Keys, ten of whom had to be hospitalized for showing signs of dehydration.

Since October 1, 2021 (beginning of fiscal year 2022), the Coast Guard has detained 993 Haitians, with 1,527 registered in fiscal 2021.

“Increased patrols stop these unsafe voyages before lives are lost at sea,” the 7th District of the Southeastern Federal Republic of America wrote on social media.