A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.

The sky will give us an exceptional astronomical event with the arrival of Comet ‘A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS’, which was discovered in February 2023.

This comet, which has not visited the solar system for 80,000 years, will become one of the brightest and rarest sights in recent decades, as it will be visible to the naked eye in mid-October if it manages to survive its close pass by the sun.

Over the past few months, the comet has been seen in some parts of the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, and is growing brighter as it approaches the Sun and Earth.

Experts say that if it remains intact after passing perihelion on September 27, A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS will reach its maximum visibility on October 12, when it will be visible in the night sky over Europe and North America.

NASA and other organizations have alerted astronomy enthusiasts to this event, which promises to be unforgettable. The comet will pass through several constellations, including Virgo and Leo, and is likely to have a long, bright tail due to the heating of ice and dust particles, a spectacular phenomenon that is rarely observed up close.

The comet will be visible for several weeks, from late September through October, with varying levels of visibility. The comet is expected to shine brightly between October 2 and 12, reaching a brightness that may surpass that of the famous comet 2020 NEOWISE. This will be a unique opportunity to observe it without telescopes, although binoculars could improve the experience.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the year and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and the general public. The sight of such a bright, close-up comet is a reminder of the amazing phenomena that occur beyond our planet and an invitation to look to the sky for once-in-a-lifetime moments like this.