September 24, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.

A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.

Roger Rehbein September 24, 2024 2 min read

The sky will give us an exceptional astronomical event with the arrival of Comet ‘A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS’, which was discovered in February 2023.

This comet, which has not visited the solar system for 80,000 years, will become one of the brightest and rarest sights in recent decades, as it will be visible to the naked eye in mid-October if it manages to survive its close pass by the sun.

Over the past few months, the comet has been seen in some parts of the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia, and is growing brighter as it approaches the Sun and Earth.

Experts say that if it remains intact after passing perihelion on September 27, A3 Tuchinshan-ATLAS will reach its maximum visibility on October 12, when it will be visible in the night sky over Europe and North America.

NASA and other organizations have alerted astronomy enthusiasts to this event, which promises to be unforgettable. The comet will pass through several constellations, including Virgo and Leo, and is likely to have a long, bright tail due to the heating of ice and dust particles, a spectacular phenomenon that is rarely observed up close.

The comet will be visible for several weeks, from late September through October, with varying levels of visibility. The comet is expected to shine brightly between October 2 and 12, reaching a brightness that may surpass that of the famous comet 2020 NEOWISE. This will be a unique opportunity to observe it without telescopes, although binoculars could improve the experience.

This is one of the most anticipated events of the year and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and the general public. The sight of such a bright, close-up comet is a reminder of the amazing phenomena that occur beyond our planet and an invitation to look to the sky for once-in-a-lifetime moments like this.

See also  Lakes on Mars can be made of mud, not water

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones
2 min read

These are the eight new emojis that will be available on smartphones

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Earth may have had a ring 466 million years ago
4 min read

Earth may have had a ring 466 million years ago

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
ABC of putting passwords on WhatsApp for your most private conversations
3 min read

ABC of putting passwords on WhatsApp for your most private conversations

September 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.
2 min read

A scene that only happens once in a lifetime, every 80 thousand years.

September 24, 2024 Roger Rehbein
The European Union regrets the exile of Edmundo Gonzalez.
2 min read

The European Union regrets the exile of Edmundo Gonzalez.

September 24, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Nicaraguan who seeks to conquer Miami with his beaks, pastries and baked goods
4 min read

Nicaraguan who seeks to conquer Miami with his beaks, pastries and baked goods

September 24, 2024 Zera Pearson
Paris Fashion Week opens with a public show
2 min read

Paris Fashion Week opens with a public show

September 24, 2024 Lane Skeldon