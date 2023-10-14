A prestigious American hospital uses an electrocardiogram simulator developed by a Cuban doctor

Prestigious American hospital Mount Sinai Medical CenterFrom Florida, approval was given to use an electrocardiogram simulator developed by a Cuban doctor. Albert Roig.

“Hospital uses Electrocardiogram simulator Created as an educational tool. I still can’t believe it! It fills me with emotion because you never expect your invention to be used in one of the best hospitals in America,” he said. Dr. Albert Roig to do Cyber ​​Cuba.

This week the health center signed an agreement with a Cuban-American company Roynova put to use EKGDX softwareA tool capable of simulating any electrocardiogram.

EKGTXAn educational platform that has been successful since 2021 Dr. Albert Roig And a team of researchers associated with him started using the software American Board of Internal Medicine In a clinical trial in the United States.

That first success opened the door to a new concept of using the technology to teach the interpretation of electrocardiograms to residents, fellows and other users of the software.

Mount Sinai Medical Center A private, independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital. It is considered the largest in Florida and one of the most important in the United States. Provides high quality medical care.

They have extensive academic, research and philanthropic work. Additionally, it collaborates with educational institutions such as Columbia University in New York (Respect the software first EKGTX Cuban doctor’s) to promote research and development projects in cardiovascular, renal, orthopedic and cancer problems.

Institute of Education, Florida Hospital and Roynova Corporation Marks a milestone in our commitment to advancing education and innovation using new technologies in cardiology.