A Powerball ticket sold at a Southern California gas station for $1.8 million

Los Angeles California. – The life of a person who bought his Powerball ticket in Southern California changed last Saturday, when he won a prize $1.8 million in withdrawal.

According to California Lottery authorities, the ticket It was sold in San Diego County, at a Shell gas station on Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.

the lucky one Matching five winning numbers worth $1,801,715. The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 8-21-31-32-37 and Powerball 23.

Since no one matches all 6 numbers, the Monday’s Powerball fee rose to an estimated $87 million.

Edwin Castro has a net worth of $2,040 million from Arsenal

Just last week, the name of the historic jackpot winner $2,040 million from Arsenal. He has been identified as Edwin Castro

At the press conference at California Lottery headquarters in Sacramento, Lucky wasn’t there, but authorities read a statement on his behalf saying he was “shocked and elated.”

Castro chose to pay a Lump sum of $997.6 million. He also had the option of receiving payments of $66 million annually, which is equivalent to $182,000 a day.

It should also be noted that although there is no government tax, If there is a federal tax. according to US MegaAnd Castro will receive $628.5 million After the final federal tax withholdings.

The probability of matching all five numbers and a Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.