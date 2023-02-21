A Powerball ticket sold at a Southern California gas station for $1.8 million

Los Angeles California. – The life of a person who bought his Powerball ticket in Southern California changed last Saturday, when he won a prize $1.8 million in withdrawal.
According to California Lottery authorities, the ticket It was sold in San Diego County, at a Shell gas station on Eastlake Parkway in Chula Vista.
the lucky one Matching five winning numbers worth $1,801,715. The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 8-21-31-32-37 and Powerball 23.
Since no one matches all 6 numbers, the Monday’s Powerball fee rose to an estimated $87 million.
Edwin Castro has a net worth of $2,040 million from Arsenal
Just last week, the name of the historic jackpot winner $2,040 million from Arsenal. He has been identified as Edwin Castro
At the press conference at California Lottery headquarters in Sacramento, Lucky wasn’t there, but authorities read a statement on his behalf saying he was “shocked and elated.”
Castro chose to pay a Lump sum of $997.6 million. He also had the option of receiving payments of $66 million annually, which is equivalent to $182,000 a day.
It should also be noted that although there is no government tax, If there is a federal tax. according to US MegaAnd Castro will receive $628.5 million After the final federal tax withholdings.
The probability of matching all five numbers and a Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the game.
Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
California’s emergency office navigates through the earthquake-prone areas of the state to remember two key points: – Earthquakes are unpredictable – Almost the entire territory of the state is a geological fault that is in constant motion.
“If you live in California, you should be prepared for an earthquake 365 days,” Gustavo Ortiz, a representative for the California government’s Office of Emergency Services, told Univision Los Angeles during a simulation of an earthquake on the 3-7 Richter scale. that you will see in this video.
credit: Getty Images
Ortiz noted that the state has everything from an earthquake alert mobile app to recommendations for creating an emergency kit that will help you survive during a major earthquake crisis.
credit: Getty Image
Jeff G Mitchell/Getty Images
The campaign is not to prevent earthquakes as these phenomena cannot be prevented or predicted. The aim is to educate about the risks involved in living on different geological faults that can move at any time and how to respond to an emergency.
credit: Jeff G Mitchell/Getty Images
California Department of Conservation
Why is the earth moving in California? In the golden state, earthquakes are caused by the movement of huge masses of the Earth’s crust (tectonic plates).
credit: California Department of Conservation
In the state of California, about 300 geological faults have been discovered, but only four of them are considered to be at a greater risk of being the epicenter of a large earthquake or the so-called “big earthquake”. We tell you why.
In Southern California lies the dividing line between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates. These plates are large portions of the Earth’s crust that move horizontally. The North American plate extends to the east, while the Pacific plate extends to the west, toward Japan.
credit: Southern California Seismological Center.
Approximately two-thirds of the annual movements of the Pacific plate occur on the San Andreas fault and some parallel faults – the San Jacinto, Elsinore and Imperial faults.
credit: AP Photo/John Antczak
These four fault lines are among the fastest moving and therefore the most dangerous in Southern California. Over time, these four faults produce about half of the major tremors in our area.
credit: Getty Images
David Paul Morris/Getty Images.
The San Andreas Fault extends 750 miles from north to south of the state.
credit: David Paul Morris/Getty Images.
The sector where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults approach is known as the “Great Bend”, which is considered high risk because it is a densely populated area.
credit: USGS.
The “Grand Bend” is the area where the San Andreas Fault bends to the west, in the San Bernardino Mountains, and where all four faults connect.
The collision of tectonic plates created this type of surface in the Riverside County community of Mecca, just north of C. Salton and at the southern end of the San Andreas Fault.
credit: David McNew / Getty Images.
David McNew / Getty Images.
Seismic activity on the southern end of the San Andreas Fault has led to the formation of geysers, or small steam volcanoes, like those in the Calipatria region.
credit: David McNew / Getty Images.
Southern California Weather Force.
This is a graphical representation of the damage and intensity that a large earthquake, on the San Andreas Fault, in Southern California, would cause, according to the Southern California Weather Force.
credit: Southern California Weather Force.
Tech expert Diego Cárdenas recommends the “Shake Alert LA” app to monitor seismic activity specifically in the city of Los Angeles. Explains how this platform and other similar applications work.
