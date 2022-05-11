A Paraguayan lawyer has been assassinated during a honeymoon in Colombia

Special Advocate against Paraguay Organized crime Marcelo Pesci was assassinated this Tuesday on an island near the Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias, where he was staying. HoneymoonEfe was confirmed by the Paraguayan Embassy in Colombia.

“This is a very recent fact. We are aware of the situation and are in contact with the Colombian National Police in the city of Cartagena,” embassy sources told Efe.

The incidents took place on a beach on the island of Baru, about 40 minutes away by boat, sources said, adding that the incidents were being investigated.

Pechi, one of Paraguay’s most prominent lawyers, married Paradigm journalist Claudia Aguilera on April 30. HoneymoonThey were on the heavenly island of Baru in the Caribbean.

“Criminal and intelligence officers are in the area with the woman and are already taking all appropriate action and conducting an investigation,” the embassy said.

The Colombian National Police, which has not yet provided official details of the investigation, has confirmed that its director general, Jorge Luis Vargas, is traveling to the Caribbean region of Cartagena.

Vargas said they were already in contact with Paraguay’s prosecutor’s office and that they had “talked to US officials so that Colombia and Paraguay could join the group formed to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.” .