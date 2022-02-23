February 24, 2022

A new vaccine is 100% effective against severe Covid-19 disease, according to companies

Zera Pearson February 24, 2022 1 min read
(CNN) – A new vaccine against COVID-19, manufactured by the European companies Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, was 100% effective in clinical trials in preventing Serious illness By covid-19, companies announced this Wednesday.

The vaccine, developed with Operation Warp Speed ​​funding, is a more conventional type of vaccine, based on protein fragments from the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes Covid-19. They can be stored at temperatures typical of a refrigerator, making it easier to use in some areas without storing too cold.

In the results of the study published in press releases, the companies said that two doses of the vaccine are:

  • 100% effective in prevention of severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization
  • 75% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19
  • 57.9% effective against any disease symptoms

Additionally, the companies said they found no safety issues in clinical trials.

The results have not been peer-reviewed or published.

