A new AI will be on the way on the iPhone thanks to TikTok

TikTok’s new artificial intelligence is in the oven

The known name of this new TikTok AI is taco, and consists of a conversation within the platform. And while it’s not currently a publicly available functionality, it’s already being tested “in a very small number of users,” as reported by 9to5Mac. What is the purpose of this artificial intelligence? Help platform users find content that interests them. But also, as they explain, “answer a bunch of random questions.”

At the moment, it is not known if Tako is based on its own AI model or if it is supported by models from third-party companies. What is known, thanks to screenshots that The Verge had access to, is that the interface is really simple. A window with a text bar at the bottom, and messages appearing on the screen.

Users who already have access to this new AI can access it through the side menu on the right side of the screen. While playing a batch of videos there is a button in the shape of a ghost (reminiscent of the ones in PacMan) and if you click on it it automatically opens the interface with which you can interact.