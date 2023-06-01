A new AI will be on the way on the iPhone thanks to TikTok

That AI is trendy is nothing new. And those companies are joining the bandwagon, too. However, what’s new The artificial intelligence that is coming to the iPhone, this time from the hand of TikTok. Do you want to know what this is? What will it consist of? Here we tell you all the details!
TikTok’s new artificial intelligence is in the oven
The known name of this new TikTok AI is taco, and consists of a conversation within the platform. And while it’s not currently a publicly available functionality, it’s already being tested “in a very small number of users,” as reported by 9to5Mac. What is the purpose of this artificial intelligence? Help platform users find content that interests them. But also, as they explain, “answer a bunch of random questions.”
At the moment, it is not known if Tako is based on its own AI model or if it is supported by models from third-party companies. What is known, thanks to screenshots that The Verge had access to, is that the interface is really simple. A window with a text bar at the bottom, and messages appearing on the screen.
Users who already have access to this new AI can access it through the side menu on the right side of the screen. While playing a batch of videos there is a button in the shape of a ghost (reminiscent of the ones in PacMan) and if you click on it it automatically opens the interface with which you can interact.
Combined with AI, the recommendations are becoming increasingly accurate. But then, as more people spend time on TikTok, Having a chatbot may be the search engine for many usersIn addition to this feature,” they explain from 9to5Mac.” TikTok explained to The Verge that this AI tool is being rolled out to identify users in the Philippines. But in addition, TikTok has filed for Tako’s trademark registration, indicating that the company has aggressive plans for its AI.
Artificial intelligence applications are very much on the iPhone
Although the TikTok case is proof of a model that will be integrated into the app itself, the truth is that the iPhone already has many AI apps for different kinds of uses. One of them is the official ChatGPT app, with which we can have direct access to the chatbot without having to go to the website, as well as being able to subscribe to the ChatGPT + payment plan, from within the app itself.
Other generative models of AI are also being implemented in applications. Midjourney or Stable Diffusion can already be used by various applications, to be able to create great photos in a matter of seconds. But even the same ChatGPT model is also found in other applications that use its API to create assistants and chats using their own interfaces.
