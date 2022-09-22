A new 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least two people

6.8 earthquake shakes Mexico 1:13

(CNN Spanish) – Mexico City’s security minister said at least two people were killed after the earthquake in Mexico early Thursday.

“After activating the seismic alarm, a woman lost her life after hitting her head when she fell from the stairs of her home, in the Doctors neighborhood,” the text reads. in a tweet from the Secretariat.

in second message And in the same social network, the agency said that after the earthquake, in the district of education, police officers learned that a man had died of a heart attack.

Mexico City Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed two deaths.

Two people were killed after the earthquake that hit Mexico City. From the Mexico City government, we support families and offer our solidarity. https://t.co/FOOmGVTtN4 Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) September 22 2022

The Mexican Seismic Alert System is an alert system that gives up to 60 seconds of earthquake warning for some states in the central and southern parts of the country.

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.8 was recorded early Thursday in southern Mexico, according to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs United States geologic survey (USGS).

According to the report, the epicenter was located 46 kilometers south-southwest of Aguila, in the Mexican state of Michoacan.

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, shared a video message on Twitter in which he said the earthquake was felt in the states of Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City.

We had a magnitude 6.9 aftershock with an epicenter in Colcumman. I felt it in Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City. So far there is no report of damages. pic.twitter.com/u6qMfzd2eE – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 22 2022

In a second video message, the president said he had spoken with the defense minister, who told him that there had been no reports of damage and that information was being gathered.

I have spoken with General Luis Cresencio Sandoval, Minister of National Defense and so far without news. Information is collected. pic.twitter.com/CqBBZjwHpY – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 22 2022

This earthquake comes on the heels of the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake September 19th On the same date as the others Two strong earthquakes in different years– and a series of Replica that occurred later.

