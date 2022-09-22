September 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A new 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least two people

A new 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least two people

Phyllis Ward September 22, 2022 2 min read
6.8 earthquake shakes Mexico 1:13

(CNN Spanish) – Mexico City’s security minister said at least two people were killed after the earthquake in Mexico early Thursday.

“After activating the seismic alarm, a woman lost her life after hitting her head when she fell from the stairs of her home, in the Doctors neighborhood,” the text reads. in a tweet from the Secretariat.

in second message And in the same social network, the agency said that after the earthquake, in the district of education, police officers learned that a man had died of a heart attack.

Mexico City Prime Minister Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed two deaths.

The Mexican Seismic Alert System is an alert system that gives up to 60 seconds of earthquake warning for some states in the central and southern parts of the country.

An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.8 was recorded early Thursday in southern Mexico, according to a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs United States geologic survey (USGS).

According to the report, the epicenter was located 46 kilometers south-southwest of Aguila, in the Mexican state of Michoacan.

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, shared a video message on Twitter in which he said the earthquake was felt in the states of Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero and Mexico City.

In a second video message, the president said he had spoken with the defense minister, who told him that there had been no reports of damage and that information was being gathered.

This earthquake comes on the heels of the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake September 19th On the same date as the others Two strong earthquakes in different years– and a series of Replica that occurred later.

See also  Alexei Navalny called on Russians to mobilize after Putin's regime banned 49 websites linked to his movement

News under development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Biden says returning migrants to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua is ‘illogical’

September 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Dozens of families affected in Michis after Hurricane Fiona

September 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Haitians vandalize the monument to founding father Jean-Jacques Dessalines

September 21, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

They announce the exact date that millions of residents in the United States will receive a $1,500 assistance check

September 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Rugby Cup final between Enerside Sciences and El Salvador, almost ready

September 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The warnings set for the Mexican national team due to the injury of Raul Jimenez

September 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A new 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, killing at least two people

September 22, 2022 Phyllis Ward