A medical student discovers she has cancer thanks to her professor

The teacher chose it as an example to explain how to check the thyroid gland

a Gabriella Barbosabrazilian student MedicineGoing to class saved his life. It was in October 2020 when Barbosa attended a class where the teacher taught how to perform Physical examination of the head and neck.

the doctor Daniel LechthalerHer teacher was posing with the students when he noticed her and noticed something strange. “The first student used as an example had a small thyroid gland, which is normal. So I quickly I looked at the necks of the other students and Gabriella caught my attentionThe doctor says BBC News.

Therefore, he asked the student to set an example with whom he would explain how palpation of the thyroid gland. While demonstrating the technique to his students, Lichtenhaler gave clear signs of anxiety that bothered his student: “I asked him if he noticed anything different while feeling my neck, and he said, ‘”There is something there, check it outBarbosa says to the British media.

Rapid Diagnosis

Following the advice of his teacher, Barbosa underwent several medical tests that would determine that he suffered from an illness papillary thyroid cancerAnd The most common type of thyroid cancer. Thanks to her teacher’s good eyesight, the discovery of the tumor was very fast and the student shared it on social networks, after a few months, I beat cancer.

“If I hadn’t gone to class that day, they might not have caught the disease sooner. My diagnosis would have taken longer. Could be more serious“Gabriella has been spotlighted by the BBC.