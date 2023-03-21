A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Afghanistan

(CNN Spanish) — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Tuesday about 40 kilometers south-southeast of the northeastern city of Jurm.

According to the USGS report, the quake was at a depth of 187.6 km. It was felt in the cities of Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of India.

Eyewitnesses told CNN in New Delhi that tremors were felt in the city.

A CNN anchor in Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir, said the tremors felt in the city were strong and that he could see his house shaking as neighbors evacuated their homes.

Residents of the Pakistani city of Islamabad reported seeing cracks in the walls of their houses.

At least seven people, including two children, were injured in the towns of Khyber, Swabi, Mardan and Shangla, said Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial rescue operations.

Landslides caused by the quake, which hit Afghanistan and Pakistan, blocked roads in the northern Pakistani city of Abbottabad, Faizi said.

Sahar Akbarzai, Manveena Suri, Sophia Saifi and Hira Humayun contributed to this report.

News in development