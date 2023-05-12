May 12, 2023

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Northern California

Winston Hale May 12, 2023 2 min read

An earthquake A magnitude 5.4 was recorded in Northern California on ThursdayNo human or material damage is reported at any time.

According to the US Geological Survey, this tremor It happened at 16:19 local time Its center was 15 km from the city of Chester.

Initially, preliminary readings indicated a magnitude of 5.7, but this was later adjusted to 5.4.

Despite the fact that the earthquake occurred in a sparsely populated area, it was felt in cities like Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol reports that 911 lines are currently down in the Chico area. The agency said affected people should Call 530-332-1200 to report emergencies.

In the hour after the original quake, at least five aftershocks were reported in the same area, all between magnitude 2.5 and 3.0, according to the USGS.

Fear in California for ‘Big’

Towards the end of 2022, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake was recorded which left two dead and 11 injured and resuscitated. Fears of the so-called ‘periyavar’ (elder). Experts predict that a powerful earthquake, if it occurs, will destroy a large part of the state.

It is a A continental rift located about 1,300 km away State and through Baja California, into Mexico, and ending in the Gulf of California.

It forms a tectonic boundary between the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate. This mistake is famous for creating big and disastrous Earthquakes occur when two plates move Very slowly on the surface in millions of years.

