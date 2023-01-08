A huge boa constrictor snake was found in the carry-on luggage

This boa constrictor was X-rayed in a bag at Tampa International Airport (Photo by TSA)

(CNN) — The strange but fascinating series of animals found by TSA agents in carry-on luggage at US airports continues in 2023.

At this time, the invention is an old thing popular in movies: snakes on a plane! Well, to be precise, a boa constrictor measuring more than 1 meter 20 centimeters. Technically, he never made it to the plane. Still, this case is interesting.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) He tweeted that Here are the details of what happened at Tampa International Airport in Florida this Friday afternoon. The incident occurred Dec. 15, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told CNN Travel in an email.

In an Instagram post, the TSA posted a eloquent post about it:

“Our agents… went crazy! There was a 4-foot boa constrictor in the passenger’s carry-on bag! We had no pets to find on the X-ray machine.”

But the jokes and warnings don’t stop there.

“Do you have the urge to carry a snake on a plane? Don’t be offended because you don’t understand your airline’s rules,” they pointed out. “For example, airlines don’t allow strings in carry-on luggage, and only a few allow them to slip into checked luggage, provided they’re properly packed.”

Farbstein said, “The TSA notified the airline that the woman (the owner of the carry-on luggage) was ticketed to fly, but the airline did not allow the snake on the flight.”

Boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes that kill prey by squeezing them between their strong coils. Its natural range extends from northern Mexico to Argentina.

Other animals, other bags

The boa isn’t the only animal nuisance the TSA has had to deal with recently.

Around Thanksgiving, New York’s John F. A poor cat named Smells was found in a carry-on bag at Kennedy International Airport. The person who had the carry-on said the cat was not hers, but that it came from her house. After the trial and humiliation of it all, Kate Smells is treated to a lavish Thanksgiving dinner.

A short time later, TSA agents found a poor dog stuffed in a carry-on bag at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

Animals must be removed from carriers and run through screening machines, the TSA has repeatedly warned.

If you want to travel in an airplane cabin with an approved small pet, the TSA has some helpful tips so you can do it in a proper and humane way.