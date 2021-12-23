A group of Haitian immigrants have filed a lawsuit against the United States for misconduct on the Texas border

A group of immigrants in Haiti has filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Joe Biden for misbehaving with immigrants in a camp in Del Rio, Texas, especially after pictures of border guards riding on horseback. With a lasso.

About 15,000 asylum seekers, mostly of Haitian descent, gathered under a bridge in the city of Texan on the border between the United States and Mexico. According to officials, about 8,000 people voluntarily decided to return to the neighboring country, and 5,000 were investigated by the Department of Homeland Security for their deportation.

In that context, there were images of border patrol agents chasing immigrants entering the United States on horseback, and even some officers could be seen capturing them through Lasso.

These images have already been rejected by the White House. President Biden called them “a disgrace” to the country and announced the consequences. Under the same terms, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would temporarily suspend the use of horses by border guards.

So, the case filed by Haitian immigrants this Monday is gathering direct evidence from immigrant citizens in the Del Rio camp, some of whom have turned out to be “terribly” perceived by the ‘modus operandi’ of the border agents, the Americans. CNN chain.

The lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia, and up to eleven accounts of Haitian asylum seekers were evicted or evicted under the pretext of a government order known as Title 42 approved by former President Donald Trump. This allows for the expulsion of immigrants.

Despite the “warnings”, the complaint criticized US authorities for “not taking any action to plan the arrival of these asylum seekers.”

Criticisms of Biden’s own administration were compounded by the apology of the U.S. delegation in Haiti at the time, which regretted the treatment given to immigrants from this country.

“This is an injustice, it is a mistake. The proud people of Haiti and any immigrants deserve to be treated with dignity,” said Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere. Country, Caribbean.

Daniel Food, the US ambassador to Haiti, has resigned as a result of the migration crisis, arguing that he did not want to be involved in the “inhumane and reactionary decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees.”