With a crew of 106 people, the high-altitude patrol “Alm. Didiez Burgos”, PA-301 and school ship “Alm. Juan Bautista Cambiaso”, ARD’s BE-01, arrived in New York City last Saturday and will be docked there. Brooklyn Army Terminal Pier 4 Until July 6, 2022.

The ship is undertaken as part of the education, training and training of Gentlemen and Ladies Midshipmen of the “Vice Admiral Cesar Augusto de Winde Lavandier” Naval Academy, ART. The first semester of the year put into practice the knowledge gained in the classrooms of the Naval Academy.

The company invites the New York community, especially the Dominican diaspora, to get to know the ship during days of sightseeing, completely free of charge from the general public. 4th and 5th July from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Pier 4 of the Brooklyn Military Terminal.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/04/group-of-people-in-a-boat-in-the-water-8e7b5c41.jpg

This will be the first summer cruise in NY, and the first time these Navy ships will be visiting.

VL Betances, accompanied by his wife Joseline Vásquez de Betances, thanked the distinguished personalities and the entire Dominican diaspora gathered at the Brooklyn Military Terminal for accompanying them in the reception.

https://www.eastafricanewspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/1657009807_464_A-Dominican-Navy-ship-arrives-in-New-York.jpg

Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic, Lt. Gen. Carlos Díaz Morfa, ERT, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the United States, Sonia Guzmán Clang, Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New York, Eligio Jaquez, Commander General Dominican Republic Navy, VL Ramon Gustavo Betances H., ARD, as well as Consular Missions Representatives and qualified representation of the Dominican diaspora in NYC.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/04/a-group-of-people-walking-on-the-palm-of-the-hand-on-the-street-e844a6a9.jpg