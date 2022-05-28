94-year-old pulmonologist gives Golden’s advice to future doctors

What will you say to future doctors? The 94-year-old pulmonologist answered the question with strange advice.

And the pulmonologist highlighted in her advice the importance of restoring the relationship that must be established between the doctor and the patient.

Communication in the doctor-patient relationship is of vital importance and to be effective, it must be clear and concise.

What they find out about the lives of patients they don’t take into account, don’t know their names, are a number and one more bed. Today’s doctors are separated from them, they don’t give them importance and don’t really care about knowing how they feel.

Here is the video:

The importance of doctor-patient communication

Avoid Making These Communication Mistakes When Treating Your Patients

For this reason, it is important to know what are the main mistakes that Healthcare professionals They usually adhere when communicating with their patients, and what are the ways to solve them:

Don’t listen or you don’t seem to listen

Your patient may feel this way when you don’t allow him to speak or interrupt what he is saying.

To avoid this, it is recommended that you allow your patient to speak, in this way he will feel Satisfied To be your doctor. I will see you as someone else efficient And I feel more Confidence with the treatment you describe. Remember, let him talk and finally show that you have listened to him, as this may be relevant to the treatment process.

You use very fancy and technical words

These types of words can only be understood by someone with the same educational background as you. With few exceptions, the vast majority of patients will not understand what you are saying if you turn to it medical slang It will only confuse them.

To solve it, use simple vocabulary so that you can understand yourself according to the characteristics of your patients. When a patient receives clear and timely information, they will better adhere to treatment and maintain a trusting relationship with their physician.

You feel superior to your patients

There are not a few patients who say their doctors address them with a certain “superiority”. What many health professionals do not realize is that a large percentage of patients prefer or will feel more comfortable with a equal relationship Where there is an environment Confidence.

To fix it, just remember that for the relationship to work, it’s important to work as a team to achieve treatment goals and build trust with your patient.

