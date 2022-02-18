6.2 earthquake shook Guatemala, leaving at least 3 dead

What do you do to be safe in the event of an earthquake? 1:04

(CNN Spanish) – After the 6.2 earthquake that struck Guatemala in the early hours of Wednesday, the government said in a statement that three people had been reported killed and 89,785 affected.

Among the injured, 13 were injured and 33 were evacuated.

The affected areas were in the provinces of: Baja Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, Sacatepequez, Solola, Suchetpequez and Totonicapan.

The earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.2 was recorded early Wednesday in Guatemala, around 1:12 a.m. local time (2:12 a.m. ET), according to a report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for short). .

The report stated that the epicenter of the earthquake occurred in Nueva Concepcion, Guatemala, at a depth of 83.6 km.

The Mexico’s National Seismological Service He also reported the movement, which he said was located 114 kilometers southeast of Ciudad Hidalgo in Chiapas.

With information from Gerardo Lemos and Anna Kocalon, both from CNN.