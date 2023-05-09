5 reasons to exercise that have nothing to do with fitness

We have learned that one of the most important Reasons to practice It is keeping you fit from head to toe. However, exercise or movement also has incredible benefits for Mental and emotional health. did you know

So, today we share the benefits Doing physical activity Every day, it has nothing to do with appearance and it will encourage you to have more energy to feel better in many aspects of your life. Keep reading and take note!

Reduces stress and anxiety

he Practice It can be a great ally in the fight against insomnia, because when we move we release endorphins, neurotransmitters that make us feel a state of well-being. In addition, it can help us forget our worries and focus on the present, giving us peace and a more stable state of mind.

Getty Images. Physical activities such as yoga can help you get in touch with your feelings and relax.

Increases self-esteem

one of Reasons to practice is that it can also help us increase our self-esteem, because it is a way of taking care of ourselves, and promoting something positive for our body that can give us more Security and trust when it comes to achieving our goals. Also, as we improve our athletic skills, we can experience a sense of accomplishment and success Increased self-love.

Improving mental health

In addition to reducing stress, Do Practice It can also help improve overall mental health. For example, you can reduce Symptoms of depression-Improve focus, concentration and sleep quality. These effects have a significant impact on our quality of life and emotional well-being.

It enhances social relationships

Being constantly active is a way to improve Personal relationships. Whether it’s joining a sports group or just going for a walk with a friend or partner, playing sports with others can be a fun way to bond and strengthen our bond. In addition, physical activity is allowed Meet new people Who shares the same tastes and interests as you, thus expanding your social network.

Getty Images. Exercising with your friends, partner or family is a productive time when you can reconnect.

Increases energy and productivity

Although it may seem contradictory, Doing sports increases our energy By improving our ability to carry oxygen and nutrients to our tissues and cells. Also, when we feel more energetic, we are likely to be more productive and able to perform daily tasks more effectively.

As you can see, there are many Reasons to practice In addition to maintaining physical appearance, it can have a significant impact on our quality of life. If you haven’t incorporated it into your daily life yet, now is the time to do so to feel comfortable. In perfect health, both physically and mentally.