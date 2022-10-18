October 18, 2022

5 photos of Carrie Ruiz that lit up social media before and after surgery

Lane Skeldon October 18, 2022

Karen Ruiz, a Mexican model and influencer, has become an icon of beauty in social networks. During the epidemic, she was one of the women who decided to join the platform fans onlyWhich has achieved thousands of gains from its images and great popularity.

Being one of today’s favorite models, Karen Ruiz He has seven million followers on Instagram. In addition, he won the sympathy of fans for his good deeds, as part of the money he earns was used to pay for a young man’s cancer treatment or buy jugs to help with Monterey’s water crisis.

And although the model is beautiful by nature, Model He does not feel intimidated when he admits that he has had more than one operation and aesthetic modifications. She is considered one of the most beautiful Mexican women at the moment, and that was it A radical change for Carlyle Ruiz in 5 pictures.

Karelle Ruiz: Everything looks good on her, from wearing braces to posing in fitted dresses

Karen Ruiz She herself shared some old photos of her looks before she became one of Mexico’s greatest Only Fans stars. The young woman has always bragged that she has procedures that many seek through operations. His hair was short and he looked very cute.

Previously, she did not usually wear dresses, skirts, and tops that stole the sighs of her fans. Carly Ruiz was still quite young before she rose to fame, so her style and looks were very youthful. She wore almost no makeup and was wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless top.

When she began to show her beauty on social media, the young woman underwent orthodontic treatment, and began wearing long hair and makeup, as well as bright clothes and accessories.

slowly, Karen Ruiz She modeled how she dressed, styled her hair and makeup, showed off her curves on social networks and started to become popular with her photos.

Once it became Model only fans And all the influencers in social networks, Karen Ruiz She began to light up the networks with photos of her in appropriate dresses, mini-skirts, tops and bikinis. The change in her face was noticeable, as well as her body measurements, but the young Mexican woman is not shy, she assures that she did it for fun.

