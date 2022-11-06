38 injured in New York building fire caused by lithium battery

Total 38 people were injured As a result A fire caused by a lithium battery An electric bicycle in a New York neighborhood ManhattanThe New York Fire Department said.

There are at least two victims Dangerous situation Y Five are seriousFire Commissioner pointed out. Laura Kavanagh.

They recounted at a briefing that firefighters received a call shortly after 10:00 local time, a fire that broke out on the twentieth floor of the apartment building, setting off three alarms. NBC.

Many people collected pictures of thick smoke coming from one of the apartments in building no 429 52nd StreetIn Manhattan, the spectacular rescue of a woman’s facade by a rope attached to the roof of a building.

Neighbors described the scene as one of great confusion and uncertainty, which began around 10 a.m. with a heavy smell of smoke. Half an hour later, there was an explosion Windows and glass were shattered everywhere.

Those who lived above the 20th floor where the fire occurred, were expelled to the roof. New York Police Department He sent the helicopterBut no recovery was done with it.

A fire department official spoke to reporters Daniel E. Flynn He assured me that there are many on the same floor Electric bikes And the apartment dweller was dedicated to fixing them.

At this time, they are investigating whether his business is legal.

Flynn recalled their record so far this year 200 fires caused by lithium batteries Six people have died.

Authorities have repeatedly stated the dangers of these batteries and have launched public awareness campaigns.

According to experts, these batteries, when overcharged, Causing a dilating effectIt is not an explosion, but produces flames.

Last September, the New York District Attorney After registration in 2021, he launched a campaign to distribute information leaflets in several languages ​​with recommendations for loading, storage and maintenance. 4 people died and 79 were injured From fire caused by these batteries.

The batteries of electric bicycles used by thousands of home delivery men, lithium-ion and with high energy storage capacity, are “more likely to catch fire than a traditional battery,” the prosecutor’s office warned.

