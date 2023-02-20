3 ways to bypass your car’s neutral safety switch – wikiHow

The neutral safety switch is designed As a comprehensive safety measure, it prevents the vehicle from rolling off while speeding. This, in turn, eliminates the risk of the vehicle unexpectedly lunging forward, in response to being put into a forward or reverse gear, without the knowledge of the vehicle’s driver.

when it works properly, Neutral safety switch It must allow the vehicle with automatic transmission to start in any non-directional gear, incl garden and neutral. Outside of those two gears, the driver switch’s crank should not respond.

However, like most auto parts, the Neutral safety switch It may stop working and affect the operation of your vehicle.

when Neutral safety switch It stops working, it is best to take your car to a reliable mechanic for repair or replacement. On the other hand, if you need to get your car somewhere or on a day when the mechanic isn’t working, you can override your key so you can make the necessary repairs.

Can I bypass the neutral safety switch?

Yes it is possible Bypass the neutral safety switch, but it is not recommended. Bypassing the switch involves wiring the switch wires in a way that allows the vehicle to start, even if it is in gear. This can be done by splicing wires, adding a switch, or using a relay.

However, it is important to note that bypassing the neutral safety switch removes an important safety feature in your vehicle and can lead to costly repairs if not done properly.

Methods for bypassing the neutral safety switch

There are three common methods used to bypass the neutral security switch. Here we tell you

1.- The bridge method

All you need to do is locate the neutral safety switch. See the site section Neutral safety switchOr, better yet, check your vehicle manual.

When locating the switch, find the two wires coming out or in. The design depends on the make and model of the vehicle. Either way, all you need to do is remove the wires and connect them together. If the overrun is temporary, you can splice the wires together. If it is permanent, you need to solder these wires to make them more solid.

2.- Retransmission method

With the paging method, you won’t be dealing directly with a file Neutral safety switch. Instead, it will operate on the startup relay. It is usually found in the fuse box. But you may need to refer to your service manual for exact location.

When you find it, all you need to do is locate the brown wire that connects to the neutral safety switch, remove the wire, and ground the terminal.

On the ground, the device connects another wire from the device to the chassis of your car and that’s it. Passed

3.- External switch method

You don’t always have to disconnect the neutral safety switch to avoid this. There is a third method that allows you to leave the neutral safety switch as it is, but it can still be overridden at any time by simply pressing a button. To do this, most people install a remote starter. This electronic device allows you to remotely start your vehicle, and if your vehicle has a manual transmission, the starter must override the safety switch.

Several remote beginners can achieve this. The mechanism used to circumvent Neutral safety switch It depends on which remote starter you are using. However, you should keep in mind that doing so can cause him problems.

